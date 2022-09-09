Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.51 million.

Several research firms recently commented on HLIO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of HLIO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

