Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of HP stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 35.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $272,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $309,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

