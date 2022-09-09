Hershey Trust Co. Has $21.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Hershey Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF makes up about 0.2% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $21,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,744,000 after acquiring an additional 63,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

BATS IYT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.21. The company had a trading volume of 190,735 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.38. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

