Hiblocks (HIBS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $327,047.00

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Hiblocks has a market cap of $9.51 million and $327,047.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00037332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,069.75 or 0.99795482 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00038084 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks (CRYPTO:HIBS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform.”

