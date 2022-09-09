Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.69 million-$203.19 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. 1,595,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 513.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

See Also

