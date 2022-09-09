Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.43

Shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.43 and last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hitachi Construction Machinery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

