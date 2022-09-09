Hive (HIVE) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Hive has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002665 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $249.11 million and $10.12 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00163603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00097318 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 438,186,326 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.