HNI (NYSE:HNI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HNI. Sidoti downgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

NYSE:HNI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. 126,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HNI by 988.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HNI by 459.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

