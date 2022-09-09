Holo (HOT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.03 Million

Holo (HOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Holo coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $373.01 million and $31.03 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Holo has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Holo

Holo (HOT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official website is holo.host. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Holo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

