Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 885,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,614,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houston American Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 42.33, a current ratio of 42.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $44.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.
Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.
