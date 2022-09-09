HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.02-$4.12 EPS.

HP Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,964,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,848,422. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital lowered HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,318 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in HP by 460.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 472,168 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 387,889 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in HP by 29.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP by 21.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,586,000 after purchasing an additional 194,852 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

