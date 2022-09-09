H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 75,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,989. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,982,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

