H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HR.UN shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,769,976.60.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.46. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.68 and a 52 week high of C$17.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

