HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $615.57.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 106,979 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HSBC by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,492,000 after purchasing an additional 330,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.