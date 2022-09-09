Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 309.17 ($3.74).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 325 ($3.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.35) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Hunting alerts:

Hunting Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of HTG stock opened at GBX 292 ($3.53) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 226.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 273.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £481.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46.

Hunting Increases Dividend

About Hunting

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.18%.

(Get Rating)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.