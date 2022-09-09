IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 300,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,795,484 shares.The stock last traded at $1.21 and had previously closed at $1.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.91.

The firm has a market cap of $603.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,628,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after acquiring an additional 642,171 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after acquiring an additional 138,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,717,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,697,000 after acquiring an additional 466,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

