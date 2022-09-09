IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Stock Price Up 2.6%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 17,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 52,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$15.63 million and a PE ratio of -39.17.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

(Get Rating)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.