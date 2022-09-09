Ideaology Market Capitalization Hits $286,836.40 (IDEA)

Ideaology (IDEA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $286,836.40 and approximately $240,744.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00037418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,220.19 or 0.99616187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00038665 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

IDEA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

Buying and Selling Ideaology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition.IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.