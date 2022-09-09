Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.31

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 372,429 shares.

Image Scan Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.85.

Image Scan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, and ThreatScan-LSC X-ray systems; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi cabinet based x-ray systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and ThreatSpect software X-ray systems for high security building and facility, explosive ordnance disposal, border control and custom, mass transit locations, stadia and events, and mail room screening applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.