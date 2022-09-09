Immutable Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $326,332.42 (DARA)

Immutable (DARA) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Immutable coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Immutable has a total market capitalization of $326,332.42 and approximately $12,901.00 worth of Immutable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Immutable has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00351843 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00786817 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015066 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020096 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000296 BTC.
About Immutable
Buying and Selling Immutable
