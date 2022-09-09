Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 37,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 619,535 shares.The stock last traded at $48.19 and had previously closed at $47.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMO. Desjardins lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.2645 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.