Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 37,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 619,535 shares.The stock last traded at $48.19 and had previously closed at $47.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMO. Desjardins lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.
Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.
Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.2645 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
