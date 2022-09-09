Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Gregory Sessler Sells 670 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Gregory Sessler sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $61,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Impinj Stock Performance

PI stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.60. The stock had a trading volume of 325,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,364. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.97. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 201,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.