Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Gregory Sessler Sells 670 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Gregory Sessler sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $61,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Impinj Stock Performance
PI stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.60. The stock had a trading volume of 325,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,364. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.97. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $99.00.
Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.
About Impinj
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
Featured Articles
