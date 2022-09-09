Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 0.6 %

ICD opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $43.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 5.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $270,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $619,425. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

