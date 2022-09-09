Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 0.6 %

ICD opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $43.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 5.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $270,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $619,425. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

