Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.
ICD opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $43.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 5.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.
