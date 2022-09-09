InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) VP Sells $20,211.30 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) VP Kevin Whitman sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $20,211.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,208.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

InfuSystem Stock Up 0.5 %

INFU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,433. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $161.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in InfuSystem by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 484,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 95,954 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 159,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth $4,862,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

See Also

