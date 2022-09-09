Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $3.91. 7,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 226,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Innovid from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Innovid Stock Down 13.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovid

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Innovid in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovid in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovid in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Innovid in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Innovid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Read More

