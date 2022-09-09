Insider Buying: 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Insider Acquires £23,600 in Stock

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) insider Yariv Dafna acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £23,600 ($28,516.19).

888 Stock Performance

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 123.10 ($1.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 178.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £549.43 million and a P/E ratio of 1,758.57. 888 Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 115.60 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 494 ($5.97).

Get 888 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on 888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 888 from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 296 ($3.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on 888 from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 888 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 532.29 ($6.43).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

See Also

