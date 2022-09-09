Insider Buying: Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) Director Bobby J. Griffin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $9.10. 123,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,262,810. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.