Insider Buying: Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) Director Bobby J. Griffin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $9.10. 123,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,262,810. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

