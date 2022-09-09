Insider Buying: Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) insider Richard Cotton acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($61,623.97).

Shares of LON:HLCL opened at GBX 348.04 ($4.21) on Friday. Helical plc has a one year low of GBX 284.33 ($3.44) and a one year high of GBX 502 ($6.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of £429.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 375.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 402.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.01) price objective on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Helical to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 375 ($4.53) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

