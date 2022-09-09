Insider Buying: Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Acquires 15,236 Shares of Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 15,236 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $74,504.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,004.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ranpak Stock Performance
NYSE PACK traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.23. 370,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $428.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.32.
Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ranpak Company Profile
Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.
