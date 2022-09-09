Insider Selling: Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $64,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKYA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. 1,434,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $498.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 98.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. The business had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several analysts recently commented on AKYA shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

