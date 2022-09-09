Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Sells 378 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Wayne Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.85. The company had a trading volume of 503,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.52. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $215.48.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.