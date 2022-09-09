Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Sells 725,226 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $935,541.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,239,711 shares in the company, valued at $57,069,227.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $634,991.70.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $2,720,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.29. 16,678,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,424,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.32. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $7.26.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

