Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.93. 28,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,800 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $236,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 727.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

