Insider Selling: Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,048.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

NYSE FNA traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. Paragon 28, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 62.5% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 206,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the first quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 271.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 111,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 81,331 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

