Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,638. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

