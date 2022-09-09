Insider Selling: Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Major Shareholder Sells 25,243 Shares of Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 25,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $60,583.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,451,674 shares in the company, valued at $22,684,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vaxxinity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VAXX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. 6,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,598. The company has a market cap of $279.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $22.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAXX. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxxinity Company Profile

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

Further Reading

