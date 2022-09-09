Insight Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $73,340.58 (INX)

Insight Protocol (INX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $73,340.58 and approximately $10,187.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,247.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00062424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005633 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00078026 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

