Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.23.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $269.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 539.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.24. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insider Activity

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

