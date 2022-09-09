Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,231,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 697,975 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Intel worth $308,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,280,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in Intel by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,259,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $62,426,000 after acquiring an additional 265,540 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 50,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Intel by 19,301.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 994,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 989,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 182,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

INTC stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 950,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,159,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

