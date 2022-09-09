Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,587,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 163,448 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 635,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after buying an additional 85,962 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

IPAR stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

