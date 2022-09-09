Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 9th (BIBLF, BOIRF, DTLIF, EQT, EQX, NNWWF, NWC, PIF, SKE, TRZ)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 9th:

Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) had its price target increased by Societe Generale from €51.00 ($52.04) to €53.00 ($54.08). Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$10.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $54.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$38.00.

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$38.00.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.75 to C$2.50. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25.

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25.

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$3.25.

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$2.50.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$6.25 to C$5.75. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.25. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

