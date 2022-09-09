Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Forma Therapeutics (FMTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FMTX) recently:

9/2/2022 – Forma Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

9/2/2022 – Forma Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Forma Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

9/1/2022 – Forma Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/1/2022 – Forma Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/15/2022 – Forma Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $33.00.

8/9/2022 – Forma Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $33.00.

Forma Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FMTX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. 2,206,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.31. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

Institutional Trading of Forma Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,984 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,042,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

