Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Tops $0.10

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $11.84 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00037658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004291 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.87 or 0.99197101 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00038652 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

IHF is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion.The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

