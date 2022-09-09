IonQ (IONQ) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare IonQ to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares IonQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IonQ
|-1,470.75%
|-9.72%
|-9.02%
|IonQ Competitors
|-227.66%
|-33.42%
|-7.05%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IonQ and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IonQ
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|IonQ Competitors
|226
|1628
|2818
|51
|2.57
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares IonQ and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IonQ
|$2.10 million
|-$106.19 million
|-9.70
|IonQ Competitors
|$1.73 billion
|-$31.68 million
|51.94
IonQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
62.3% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
IonQ has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ’s rivals have a beta of -6.36, meaning that their average stock price is 736% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
IonQ rivals beat IonQ on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.
