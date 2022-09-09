IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 3.9%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 95,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,361,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IonQ to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 1,470.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,517,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,800,000. Acme LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,636,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,369,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 485.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 1,821,999 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

