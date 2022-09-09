iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Up 7.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 424,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,976,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,830 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iQIYI by 33.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,725 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iQIYI by 109,140.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,375,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.