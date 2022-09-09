iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 250,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,804,435 shares.The stock last traded at $99.80 and had previously closed at $99.68.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average is $104.07.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

