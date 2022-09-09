iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,242 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 674.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,374,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,348,251 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

