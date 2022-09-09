iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Baron Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 5.1% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17,409.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $142.18. 750,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.64.

