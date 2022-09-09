iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $22,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. 213,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,571. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.